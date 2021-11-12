JACKSON
Lawrence ‘Larry’ Richard Mehrens
March 30, 1925 - Nov. 8, 2021
Lawrence Richard Mehrens of Jackson passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021. He was born on March 30, 1925, in Hibbing, Minnesota, to Albert and Lillian (nee Andrecht) Mehrens and was raised in Milwaukee. He left high school to join the military. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII from 1943 and discharged in 1945. He volunteered for the Red Ball Express in June 1944 during the Normandy D-Day landing + one and made it to Paris. He was honorably discharged after the war. On October 16, 1948, Larry married Viola Trinkl at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Milwaukee.
Larry’s hobbies were pheasant hunting with his Brittany dog Tweed, duck hunting, lifetime deer hunter, fished the Minocqua area, worked for the Minocqua Volunteer Fire Department, volunteered many hours at St. Anthony’s Church in Lac du Flambeau. He retired from Bauer-Trinkl Construction Company. He also was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Church and the Minocqua Volunteer Fire Department.
He was a loving husband and father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was very patriotic and loved his country.
Larry is survived by his wife, Viola; children Mike (Robin), Bruce (Linda), Nancy (Gary) Pape, Brian, Mark, and Linda Venus. He is further survived by his 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church (1025 S. 7th Ave., West Bend) with Fr Nathan Reesman presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. Entombment will be private at Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon.
Memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project Donor Care Center, P.O. Box 758540, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8540 are appreciated.
The family would like to thank the Veterans Association and Compassus Hospice for all the care they gave to Larry.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.