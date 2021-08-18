Lawrence R. Kutcher
Feb. 7, 1934 - Aug. 13, 2021
Lawrence “Larry” R. Kutcher age 87 passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born on February 7, 1934, in Alma, to Elizabeth and Milan Cooper Kutcher. On January 16, 1960, he married Yvonne Kutcher (Komassa), the love of his life, and started his family. Larry’s passions were his spouse, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, hunting, fishing, slots (jackpots please), working out at the YMCA, woodworking, handyman, mowing the lawn, and snow plowing. Larry worked at Badger Meter for 40 years, as a Senior Production Control Analyst when he retired in February 29, 1996. He lived in West Bendcc and loved his home. It was exactly 13 years on August 13, 2021, that he and Yvonne moved into their beautiful home in West Bend.
Lawrence is survived by his children Sheryll (Brad) Richert, Daniel (Kim) Kutcher, Wendi (Mike) Kutcher-Werner, grandchildren Nathan (Ally) Wolf, Amanda (Matt) Gustman, Brittany (Zac) Ezzell, Courtney Nielsen, Cody (Lili) Kutcher, Ashton (Carisa) Werner, Delaney Werner, great-grandchildren Thomas, Jacob, Finley, Bowyn, sister Lila (Jim) Gorney, and brother-in-law Gary (Paula) Komassa. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elizabeth (Cooper) and Milan Kutcher, mother-in-law Ruth Komassa, brother Ralph (Lollie) Kutcher, sisters Luella (John) Schiess, Violet (Norvin) Casper, and Kathleen (Jerry) Olver.
Lawrence was greatly loved and appreciated throughout his life. He will be greatly missed by everyone. We love you.
A Memorial Service for Larry will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 22nd at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:00 pm until 2:45 pm. Final place of rest will be at Central Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in King, WI.
