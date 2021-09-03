CAMPBELLSPORT
Lee M. Herriges
Sept. 27, 1934 - Sept. 1, 2021
Lee M. Herriges, 86, of Campbellsport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at his home with his family gathered around him. He was born on September 27, 1934 in the Town of Kewaskum, the son of Anthony and Ann (nee Staehler) Herriges. On November 19, 1955, Lee married Erlene M. Cooper at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1960. Lee worked at Schietzel Oil, Felker Brothers and ended his career as a self-contractor. He was truly a jack of all trades.
Lee is survived by his children Robert (Linda) Herriges, Debra Rankin, Brenda Herriges and Randal (Patricia) Herriges, grandchildren Tanya (Ryan) Krause, Matthew (Fiance Brynn) and Keith (Lexi) Herriges, Nicole (Chayce) Ramthun, Diane (Kevin) Jacobson, Justin Wuolle and Trista (Jesse) Dinjian, great grandchildren Christian, Chelsea, Danika, Kirra, Maci, and Maddie, siblings, Brother Isadore Herriges, Catherine (John) Machecek, Marian Yank and Joan (Ernie) Lehr, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Patricia Cooper, Mike (Jean) Naumann, Terri (Bob) Hug and Tami (Ron) Letson, other relatives and friends.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, wife Erlene on November 12, 2017, siblings, Richard (Audrey) Herriges, Harriet (Don) Peters, Adeline (John) Niemeier, and brothers-in-law Paul Yank, and Robert Cooper.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 4th at 12 p.m. (noon) at St. Martin’s Chapel, Ashford (N1271 Minnie Lane, Campbellsport).
Reverend Mark Jones will officiate and inurnment will take place in St. Martin’s Cemetery, Ashford.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 4th from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at St. Martin’s Chapel, Ashford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Hospice Home of Hope, Fond du Lac.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.