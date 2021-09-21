WEST BEND
Leilani Niese
April 30, 1937 - Sept. 18, 2021
Leilani Niese (nee Hein) 84, of West Bend, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
She was born on April 30, 1937, to the late Ezra and Evelyn (nee Hackl) Hein in Milwaukee. She graduated from Rufus King High School and went on to Mt. Mary College for teaching. On June 13, 1959, she was united in marriage to Donald Niese and together raised their two children. Leilani taught at Milwaukee Public Schools before moving to West Bend, where she worked at St. John’s Lutheran School for many years. She was a member of the Red Hatter’s Club. Leilani enjoyed reading, painting, sewing, and making quilts. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those Leilani leaves behind to cherish her memory include her two children, Steven Niese and Julie (John) Plank; three grandchildren, Allex Plank, Evvan (fiance Shawna) Plank, and Olliver Plank; two sisters, Judith (Joe) Conway and Carol (Tom) Fabitz; three brothers-in-law, John Lenz, Roger (Barb) Niese, and Ton (Pat) Niese; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends,
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Niese.
A memorial service in remembrance of Leilani will be on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.
The family would like to thank Ellen’s Home and Preceptor Home & Hospice for all their help and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Leilani’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.