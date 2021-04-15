WEST BEND
Leona A. Schemmel
June 16, 1932 - April 12, 2021
Leona A. Schemmel (Gundrum) of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on April 12, 2021, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Leona was born on June 16, 1932, in West Bend to Jacob and Elizabeth Gundrum (Doll). She was united in marriage on October 29, 1955, to Richard E. Schemmel at Resurrection Catholic Church in Allenton.
Leona graduated from West Bend High School. In her younger years she was employed at the West Bend Company and Picks Automotive. Leona and Richard built their home in 1957 and welcomed their first son, David, followed by John, Lori, Julie, and Mary. Family was a large part of her life and she was a wonderful, caring, and loving mom.
Leona was a lifetime member at Holy Angels Parish. She felt it was important to start each week with church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, playing cards with friends, and being part of The Great Eight Bridge Card Club for 50-plus years.
Those Leona leaves behind to cherish her memory include her four children David (Susan) Schemmel, John Schemmel, Lori (Gary) Zahn, and Julie Schemmel; five grandchildren, Christopher (Allison) Zahn, Andrew (Tabethe) Schemmel, Mary (Ryan) Kramer, Joseph Schemmel, Daniel Schemmel; six great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother, Harry Gundrum, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Richard, Leona was preceded in death by her daughter Mary Schemmel, and sister, Irene (Richard) Westmore.
A private family Mass of Christian burial for Leona will be held at Holy Angels Parish in West Bend. To view the livestream visit hawb.org/live.html on Thursday afternoon. Interment will be at Holy Angels Cemetery in West Bend.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Froedtert West Bend Hospital for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Leona’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book
(www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
For more information, call 262-334-2776.