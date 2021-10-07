Lillian A. Pergande, 98
Lillian A. Pergande (nee Marron) was born April 1, 1923, on a farm in Grafton, the middle daughter of Arthur and Martha (nee Hintz) Marron. She became a child of God through the washing of Holy Baptism at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton that same year. She was educated in the Christian faith at St. Paul School, grew in her knowledge and love of her Lord and was confirmed.
Lillian graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1943, and married her high school sweetheart, Wallace Pergande, on Dec. 26, 1945. Their marriage would last 61 years until the passing of Wallace. Their union was blessed with three children.
Lillian was the matriarch of her family, being their consummate prayer partner and leading by her example of unwavering love and faith in her Lord Jesus Christ. Lillian was very active in her church life at St. Paul by being a member and president of the Ladies Guild, a member of the Mixed Choir and of the Evangelism Team. During her more recent time at First Immanuel Church in Cedarburg, Lillian was a long time member of their Ladies Aid, the quilters group and served for countless funeral dinners. Lillian was a wonderful cook, baker and child care giver. She also worked as a bookkeeper for small businesses in the area throughout her working career. Lillian touched many lives by living and sharing her love for Christ and His saving grace for all who seek and believe in Him. She was always attentive to the faith life of her children and grandchildren.
Lillian was welcomed into eternal glory to be with her Lord and Savior on October 5 at the age of 98. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Wally, her parents, her sisters Lenore Rieter and Loraine Kohwley, her son-in-law Alfred Mentzel and great-grandchild Isabelle Mentzel.
She is survived by her children Annette Mentzel, Ellen (Michael) Tolzman and Jan (Tammie) Pergande; 8 grandchildren: Timothy (Julia) Mentzel, Bryan (Laurie) Mentzel, Kristin (Chad) Melnick, Lori (Bob) Marien, Rebecca Switzer, Rachel (Andreas Kringlen) Tolzman, Adam (Katie) Pergande and Evan Pergande. Lillian was also blessed with 13 great-grandchildren: Taylor (Mike) Nowakowski, Tyce Mentzel, Livia Mentzel, Alex Mentzel, Sarah Mentzel, Maggie Melnick, Arlo Melnick, Trevor Marien, Tanner Marien, Carter Marien, Griffin Pergande, Soren Pergande and Celina Kringlen, and one great-great-grandchild: Paisley Nowakowski; and numerous nieces and nephews who were blessed to know her.
We praise God for the amazing life she had and that He allowed us to have her for so many years.
Funeral service Tuesday, October 12 at 1:00 p.m. at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67 N622 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg. Visitation will take place prior to the service at the church from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. Memorials appreciated to Lutheran Hour Ministries. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-377-0380.