WEST BEND
Lillian E. Blank
Sept. 9, 1931 - Jan. 15, 2021
Lillian E. Blank, age 89, of West Bend died Friday, January 15, 2021, at the Samaritan Health Center. She was born September 9, 1931, in Hartford to Roman and Theresa (nee Beine) Blank and grew up in Allenton.
Lillian worked at the West Bend Company for a few years until her son was born. Later in life she worked for a short time at Amity Leather before working for many years at Enger Kress until her retirement. She loved to listen to and dance to polka music. She also enjoyed doing puzzles and puzzle books.
Lillian is survived by her son, Ron (Arleen) Koepsell of West Bend; two grandsons: Jeff (Courtney) Koepsell and David (Amy) Koepsell; and eight great-grandchildren: Isabella, Brody, Quinn, Calvin, Sloan, Kayden, Camilla and Halle. She is further survived by her sister Rosie Weninger of Theresa and nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roman and Theresa Blank; her siblings: Robert (Bernice) Blank, Dorothy (Donald) Pfeifer and Eleanor (Joe) Hennes, and her brother-in-law Myron Weninger.
Due to the pandemic private funeral services and burial will take place. A public celebration of Lillian’s life will take place at a later date.
Our family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank-you to all the care workers at the Samaritan Health Center and Allay Home and Hospice for their compassionate and loving care.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. Those who wish to leave a message of comfort and sign the online guest book may do so at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.