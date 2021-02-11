HARTFORD
Lillian L. Pasek
Dec. 18, 1954 - Feb. 6, 2021
Lillian L. Pasek, age 66, of Hartford, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Aurora Hartford Hospital. She is the beloved wife of Martin. Loving mom of 2 beautiful daughters Brenda (Jason) Sadowski and Edie (Margie Schires) Pasek. Proud nana of Elizabeth and Daniel Sadowski and Lorelei Pasek. Cherished sister of Will, Bob and Paul Bernard and the late George and Ivan Bernard and Jean Michi. Sister-in-law of Ginger Pasek.
Lillian was born on December 18, 1954 in West Bend to the late Ivan and Dorothy Bernard. An active personality, Lillian was a member of 4-H, Girl Scouts as a Leader and class mom, she enjoyed her time volunteering. Lillian was a very loving and caring individual and always found a way to help those in need. Crafting and baking with her family was very important to her. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
A visitation will take place at St. Killian Catholic Church, Hartford on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 9 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment to follow at St. Killian Cemetery.
The family strongly suggests in lieu of flowers a memorial contribution to Hartford Food Bank or food bank of families choice.
A special thank you to Dr. Florescu and the ICU nurses and staff at Hartford Aurora Hospital for their exceptional care and genuine concern of Lillian.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-673-9500.