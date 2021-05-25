WEST BEND
Lillian Marie Kritz
August 25, 1929 - May 23, 2021
Lillian M. Kritz (nee Weasler), age 91, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in West Bend. She was born on August 25, 1929, in the Town of Scott to Joseph and Polly (nee Warden) Weasler. On July 1, 1950, Lillian married Martin C. Kritz and began her family. After marriage, the couple lived in the West Bend area. She was employed for over 25 years at Amity Leather Products. Lillian enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling.
Lillian is survived by her three sons Larry (Nancy), Randy (Debbie) and Rodney; her grandchildren Leonard (Stacey), Kyle (Sara), Ryan (Alesia), Jake, Jennifer and Ariel; great-grandchildren Leonard Jr., Ashley, Isabelle, Katrina, Braydon, Lucas and Melanie; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Martin; seven brothers, six sisters and their spouses.
Funeral services for Lillian will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend) with Pastor Clarissa Martinelli presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Waterford of West Bend and Preceptor Hospice for all the care they gave to Lillian.
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262- 338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.