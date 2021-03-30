RICHFIELD
Linda Bishop-Kosek
October 7, 1962 - March 26, 2021
Linda Bishop-Kosek (nee Mueller), age 58, of Richfield peacefully entered eternal life on Friday, March 26, 2021 with her husband, daughters, and God’s light surrounding her.
Linda was born October 7, 1962, in Menomonee Falls to Marilou (nee Heaney) and John Mueller. She was united in marriage to Erich M. Kosek on February 14, 1995, in Menomonee Falls. Linda enjoyed bringing beauty to the world around her through her art of gardening. She also enjoyed spending time at the beach. More than anything, Linda loved her family and friends and cherished the time spent together.
Linda is survived by her beloved husband of 26 years, Erich; cherished daughters, Erin (Ian) Luedke, Jennifer (Nathaniel) Krueger, Michelle (Caleb) Coslet, and Jalissa (Joshua) Pier; treasured grandchildren, Chase, Cameron, and Kian Luedke, Keira, Ellie, and Owen Krueger, and Levi and Mila Coslet; loving parents, John and Marilou Mueller; dear mother-in-law, Theresia Kosek; and goddaughter, Valerie Richards. She is further survived by siblings-in-law, nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Mueller, and father-in-law, John Kosek.
Linda’s funeral service will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027) with the Reverend Father Britto Suresh. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-11:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Linda are appreciated, will be collected by the family, and will be donated to Care Camps. Care Camps is an organization that uses charitable funding to send children with cancer to medically supervised cancer camps where they can have fun, build awesome friendships, feel the joy that comes from camping and spending time in nature, and make memories that will help them heal and fill them with hope.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared online at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.