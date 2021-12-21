Linda J. Bales
Aug. 8, 1943 - Dec. 18, 2021
Linda J. Bales, 78, died of complications from dementia on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Clearview nursing home in Juneau with her loving family at her bedside.
Linda was born on August 8, 1943, in West Allis to Norbert and Ethel (nee Davis) Roloff. She married David H. Bales on June 4, 1966, at St. Mary’s Church in Richfield.
Linda graduated from Germantown High School in 1961 and completed one year of college at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She trained for two years at Milwaukee Lutheran Hospital and earned certification as a registered radiological technician in 1964. She was a loving stay-at-home mom for many years and returned to work for Orthopedic Associates in West Bend in the mid-80s, retiring in 1997.
To know Linda was to love her. She was warm, generous, humble and selfless, always putting others’ needs before her own. She was an amazing cook; consider yourself uniquely lucky if you ever got to taste her famed German potato salad or fresh strawberry pie. Linda also loved to sew and garden. She became an expert at organic gardening long before being organic was trendy. And although her children never appreciated it at the time, spending countless hours tending to the bounty of our nearly half-acre family garden was, in fact, a valuable experience.
Linda had tremendous faith in God and would often donate her time and talents to activities at Holy Angels Catholic Church. Above all, Linda was devoted to her family. Dementia robbed us of the many years we could have continued to learn from her, travel with her, do all the things she enjoyed doing with her children and grandchildren. It truly is the most cruel disease and yet, it never did extinguish Linda’s genuine sweetness which remained until the very end.
Linda is survived by her three children: Michael of West Bend, Shelly (Bryan) White of Chandler, AZ, and Sara Esser (Eric Oliver) of Windsor; six grandchildren: Eliza, Natalie, Kate, Abbey, Jack and Zachary. Linda is further survived by her sister Susan (John) Donton-Roe of San Ramon, CA; sisters-in-law Nancy Bales of Edina, MN, and Bonnie Conway of West Bend; brothers-in-law Richard (Marilyn) Bales and John (Mary Beth) Bales, both of West Bend. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, David; her parents; her in-laws, Alex and Marie (nee Pastors) Bales; her brother-in-law, Thomas Conway, and beloved kitty, Zoe.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 23, from Noon until 1:30 p.m. at Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend. A Mass of Christian burial for Linda will follow at 2 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church. For everyone’s safety, we encourage indoor masking.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Friends of Clearview fund or for the benefit of the HOPE Club (Helping Other People and the Environment) at Holy Angels School are appreciated.
Linda’s family would like to express their tremendous gratitude to all of Linda’s caregivers on 2E at Clearview, especially Beth and Pam. Your compassion and outstanding standard of care for mom all these years will never be forgotten.
