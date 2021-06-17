Linda L. Burns
Linda L. Burns (nee Becker) died unexpectedly on June 7, 2021 at the age of 67 years old. She is survived by her brother Richard (Marilyn) Becker and sister-in-law Sharon Becker; her nieces and nephews: Wendy (Paul) Isaacson, Brian (Rene Hicks) Becker, Darren (Jennifer) Becker, Kevin (Jamie) Becker, Corey (Jennifer) Becker; Michael (Lisa) Becker and Bonnie (David) Jones, other great-nieces and nephews, Len’s children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard “Len” Burns Jr.; her parents, Sylvester and Marion (nee Schmoll) Becker; brothers David and Donald Becker.
Linda has a music degree from Concordia and just finished her lay ministry program. Her faith and love of music lasted for 67 years.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, N84-W16707 Menomonee Ave in Menomonee Falls from 3:30 p.m. until time of the memorial service at 5:15 p.m. Final resting place will be at Cedar Park Cemetery in Richfield.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Service is serving the family. For more information, call 262-2513630.