Linda Lee Kamm, 74
Linda Lee Kamm (nee Graves) of Saukville passed away unexpectedly surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 19, 2021. She was 74 years old.
Linda was born on August 26, 1947, in Milwaukee to Charles and Marjorie Graves.
Linda graduated from Pulaski High School. On August 23, 1969, she married Richard L. Kamm in his parents’ backyard in Whitefish Bay. Together they had three children Laura (Ron) Gillson of Saukville, Andrew Kamm and Ricky Kamm both of Port Washington, and her “girls” canine companions, Sadie and Roxie.
All who knew Linda know that she was a hard and dedicated worker. She spent 50 years in customer service working at Stemmelers White Coach Inn and the Port Hotel, where she made many friends. Linda was popular and loved among the patrons. Her last years of work were at Kwik Trip in Saukville, where she was one of the original employees. She made many friends and thoroughly enjoyed her time there. In her free time, she was a member of the American Legion Unit 470 of Saukville. Linda also enjoyed time spent with her husband and children at the family’s cabin up north boating and UTV riding while making friends along the way.
Linda was a selfless, generous, caring woman who had an impact on everyone she met. Linda will be deeply missed by all. Linda is further survived by niece Lisa (Dicki), great-nieces and a nephew, Tim, of northern Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Michael.
A Memorial Service will be on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1600 West Grand Avenue, Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074. The family will receive visitors from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m.
A special thank-you to the Saukville and Grafton EMS departments and the caring doctors and nurses at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.