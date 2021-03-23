Linda M. (Sammy) Herkert, 72
Linda M. (Sammy) Herkert, known by her grandchildren as “Grama Samma,” passed from this life on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the age of 72 surrounded by her family. Sam was born in Milwaukee to Norman and Marian Polacheck on April 15, 1948. Growing up in Brookfield, she was the middle of three siblings, including sister Christine Johnson (Polacheck) and brother Robert Polacheck (Linda). She graduated from Mount Mary college with her BA in 1970 and received her educator certification.
Sam married her high school sweetheart, Joe, in 1970. Shortly after their marriage, Joe and Sam moved to Cedarburg and together, they started a family of four amazing children: Jason (Christie), Michael (Sara), Patrick (KK), and Christopher (Morgan), with grandchildren Katie, Chloe, Lily, Kobi, Charlee and Elsy. Sam, being a full-time teacher, continued her education at Cardinal Stritch college and was awarded her Masters Reading Teacher certificate in 1998. Sam was involved in Delta Kappa Gamma supporting her passion for education. Sam retired from her successful teaching career at Parkview Elementary School in 2009.
Sam’s most memorable moments were spending time in the summers with her husband, Joe, and four boys in little St. Germain, family ski vacations each winter and running her kids around to multiple sporting events. Sam’s husband, Joe, passed in 2014 and she deeply missed him but kept Joe’s spirit alive, continuing her involvement in their church, traveling to be with her grandchildren, and fulfilling her and Joe’s bucket list of traveling abroad. Some of her passions were gardening, golfing, skiing and spending time with her friends. Her spunky little attitude in life brought a lot of joy and great conversations with anyone that wanted to talk. She was an amazing wife, mother, teacher, leader, and a true friend. She will be missed by many and her spirit will always continue in our hearts.
The family will be holding a celebration of life this summer. Please make memorials to Repairers of the Breach www.repairers.org or pancreatic cancer research www.pancan.org or Cross Lutheran Church BOHEM, www.crosslutheranmke.org.
For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.