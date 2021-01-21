Lois A. Bublitz, 79
Lois A. Bublitz (nee Retzlaff) of Jackson went to her heavenly home on January 17, 2021, at the age of 79. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard J. “Rich.” She was the loving mother of David (Kathy), Scott and Jeffrey (Michelle); proud grandma of: Dylan Bublitz, Derek Bublitz, Nicole (Samuel) Comeau, Andrea (Todd) Rosentiel, Justin Bublitz and Kayla Bublitz; proud great-grandma of: Jack and Elizabeth Comeau; TJ, Jase and Ripley Rosentiel. She was the dear sister of Art (Sally) Retzlaff, Elmer (the late Carol) Retzlaff, Delores Hahn, Phyllis (Larry) Lannbrecht and Joyce (Mark) Bohn. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67-N622 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg. Interment will be at Immanuel Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home, W63-N527 Hanover Ave., in Cedarburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Immanuel Lutheran Church or The Multiple Sclerosis Society appreciated.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com or for more information, call 262-377-0380.