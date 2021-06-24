Lois C. Nagel, 93
Lois C. Nagel (nee DeGroot) of Mequon passed away peacefully with family present on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the age of 93 years. She was beloved wife of 49 years to the late Gerald; loving mother of Judy (John) Staton, Teri, Jeff (Kristin), Mike (Julie) and Karen (Jason) Hamilton; proud grandmother of Brad Lampe, Melisa (Luke) Cotter, Alec Nagel, and Mason Nagel; and dearest sister of the late Joanne De Groot. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private family service and entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials in Lois’ name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to the USO appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Service, 10280 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-241-8085 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.