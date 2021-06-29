WEST BEND
Lois Diane Lenz
June 21, 1944 - June 25, 2021
Lois Diane Lenz of West Bend received the Crown of Life on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the age of 77 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Milwaukee on June 21st, 1944, the daughter of the late John and Erna (nee Kolterman) Niese. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald Niese, sister-in-law, Nancy and parents-in-law, Ruth and Martin Lenz. Lois attended Wisconsin Lutheran High School and graduated as an LPN from MATC in 1963. She married John A. Lenz on September 11, 1965, at Mount Lebanon Lutheran Church. Lois retired after 27 years of dedicated patient service from Samaritan Health Center.
Lois evidenced her saving faith in Jesus Christ in her church life and with her friends and family. She loved to laugh and spend time with family best of all. Lois was a “Super Fan” for every grandkid event. She loved traveling, playing cards and games, puzzles, fishing, reading, and corn hole. At Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in West Bend, she was a VBS and childcare volunteer, and was caregiver and driver for many friends and family. Lois enjoyed dancing; she and John met at the Muskego Beach Ballroom. She was an active member of the Ladies League at Good Shepherd and was in a Card Club with dear high school friends.
Lois is survived by her husband, John A. Lenz; children, Daniel (Kathryn), Jeff (Cari Ann), Dr. Michael (Joy), Jimmy (Julie), and Debbie (Corey); grandchildren, Luke, Dawson, Matthew, Andrew, Jared, Isaiah, Matthea, Brooklyn, Jacey, Jocelyn, Jacob, Allie, Sophie and Brody; step-grandson, Peyton. She is further survived by brothers Tom (Pat) and Roger (Barbara) Niese; sister-in-law, Lani Niese; brothers-in-law, Martin (Rosemarie), Leonard; and best friend, Mary (Richard) Vollmar of 72 years.
A special thank you to Dr. Susan Tsai and the entire Froedtert Staff. The family also greatly appreciates the caring love, friendship, and support of Mary Vollmar.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, July 1st, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (777 S. Indiana Ave., West Bend, WI) with Rev. Robert Hein presiding. Visitation will be held at Church from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Burial will be held at Eastside Cemetery, Dodgeville, WI on Friday, July 2nd, at 11:00 AM. Memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Building Fund (see address above) or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network would be appreciated.