Lois ‘Dolly’ J. Pederson
February 5, 1934 - April 23, 2021
Lois “Dolly” J. Pederson (nee McGee) was born at home in Alma to Merle and Esther (nee Atchison) McGee. She attended Hartford Union High School Class of 1952. On October 1, 1955, she married Odin “Buddy” Pederson in the Pedersons’ family church in the Town of Brunswick, (Eau Claire).
Lois was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 7037 in Waubeka and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 470 in Saukville. Dolly enjoyed reading; in the past she did camping and boating with her husband, Buddy.
Dolly is survived by her daughter, Jeanne (Jerry) Lorenz; grandchildren Erin, Melissa, Dustin and Josie Lorenz; sisters Maxine Schwinn and Judy (Roger) Harms; sister-in-law Diane McGee; nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Odin “Buddy”; brothers Roger, Kenneth and Gary; sister Sharon; brother-in-law Ray Schwinn.
Funeral services for Lois will be held on Saturday, May 1, at 11:30 a.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend.) Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Final place of rest will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.