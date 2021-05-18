West Bend
Lois G. Gauger
April 14, 1925 - May 13, 2021
Lois G. Gauger (nee Johnson), 96, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
She was born on April 14, 1925, to the late Winfred and Hilda (nee Zill) Johnson in Antigo. The family moved to Sturgeon Bay when she was 6 months old. Lois attended grade school and graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School on June 10, 1943. She worked at Prange’s, Gamble’s store, and later at Dr. John Beck Clinic. On September 7, 1946, she was united in marriage to Harvey A. Gauger at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. On January 21, 1966, the family moved to West Bend, where Harvey accepted a position at the Amity Leather Co. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where she was a secretary of the school for 10 1/2 years. She was then a secretary at Meadowbrook Manor for 9 years until retiring on May 19, 1987. Lois and Harvey enjoyed camping until Harvey’s death in 1989. Lois enjoyed reading, knitting (her specialty was slippers for her loved ones), and crocheting. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and all of her grandchildren. Lois will be missed by all who knew her.
Those Lois leaves behind to cherish her memory include her three children, Cheryl (Roger) Hardegen, Thomas (Jeanne) Gauger, and Cynthia “Cindy” (Roy) Scheunemann; six grandchildren, Paul (Theresa) Heidemann, Carrie (Scott) Demkowicz, William (Carrie) Gauger, Christina (Mike) Schrank, Sara Scheunemann, and Jarrod (Jessie) Scheunemann; 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Angie Gauger, Esther Gauger, and Betty Stanecki; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Gauger, and a sister, Marion (Howard) Schlise.
A private service and burial in remembrance of Lois will be held at Washington County Memorial Park.
Memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church, School, or a charity of your choice in Lois’ name are appreciated by the family.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Ivy Manor, Preceptor Hospice, and Judith Woods for all their help and care over the years.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Lois' arrangements.