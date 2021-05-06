Lois M. ‘Mimi’ Taylor-Werning, 85
Mrs. Lois Taylor-Werning of Chilton, formerly of Grafton, passed away May 1, 2021, while surrounded by her loving family. She was 85 years old. Lois was born on an Air Force base in Providence, RI, daughter of Lt. Col. Charles M. and Martis (Chase) Young. Following her mother’s death, her father remarried Barbara E. Benson, who was instrumental in Lois’s upbringing and earned the title “Mom.”
Lois earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting while in California. She was united in marriage with James Taylor and the couple was blessed with three children. She later remarried LG Starosta; he preceded her in death in 1993. Most recently, she was married to Lester Werning; he preceded her in death in 2011.
Mimi worked as an accountant at Time Insurance in Milwaukee, and was a popular waitress at restaurants such as Grafton Family Restaurant, Brunquell’s, and Flipside. She enjoyed playing bingo (we know she is playing bingo in heaven!) and the slots, traveling and taking cruises with her family, and most recently liked the relaxed peace of adult coloring.
Those left to honor her memory include her children Dr. Pamela K. Kerrigan, Katherine E. Taylor, and Robert A. (Melissa) Taylor, Sr.; and stepchildren Laurette Baumann and James L. Taylor. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Crystal (Ricky) Large, Barbara M. Oberst, Pamela (Austin) Eernisse, John “Chuck” (Karlye) Bakalars, Robert A. Taylor, Jr., Alexis R. Taylor, Ford W. Taylor and Noah Luce; six great-grandchildren: Anastasia Rowley, Alexander Large, Dalton and Zoey Eernisse, Hunter and Hannah Bakalars. She is further survived by brothers Charles, Michael and Craig Young. Mimi was preceded in death by her husbands LG Starosta, Lester Werning; son Randall Luce; and brothers Norman and Bruce Young.
A celebration of life will be held at Robert P. Zaun Pavilion at Lime Kiln Park, Grafton, on Wednesday, May 12, from 3-5 p.m.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.