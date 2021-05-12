Lois Mae Waedekin
March 19, 1935 - May 9, 2021
Lois Mae Waedekin (nee Sawotka) passed away on Sunday May 9, 2021, at the age of 86 years. She was born on March 19, 1935, in Milwaukee to Arnold and Mabel (nee Haut) Sawotka. Lois graduated from Lutheran High School Class of 1953 and later married Jerold Waedekin at Jerusalem Ev. Lutheran Church in Milwaukee on February 1, 1958.
Lois was a secretary for many years at various businesses in the Milwaukee area. She retired from Anguil Environmental Systems, Inc. Retirement allowed Mom and Dad to spend more time on their pontoon boat on Little Cedar Lake, as well as traveling both in and out of the country. It was Sanibel Island in Florida, though, that was forever her favorite vacation spot. Many seashells made their way back to Wisconsin. Lois loved being a grandmother to her precious three granddaughters and was so very proud of them. She loved to play cribbage, sheepshead and to enjoy an old-fashioned drink. She was a big Green Bay Packers fan and loved Bart Starr. All through her life, she enjoyed singing, beginning with opera in her youth to choirs later in life.
Lois was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, in the choir, Ladies League, and Senior Bible Class. When she moved to assisted living, she participated in the singing group, as well as playing chimes, in addition to other activities. Her daughter has fond memories of their Christmas concerts.
Lois is survived by her children Bob (Gayle), Tim (Jackie) and Peggy (Eric) Weber; her grandchildren Jacquelyn Waedekin, Megan and Melina Weber; nieces Beth (Tom Willetts) Manchester and Jayne (Jim) Ceman, Sue Sawotka; nephew Rick (Peggy) Sawotka; and sister-in-law Carol Sawotka; cousin, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother Ken; in-laws Charles and Esther Waedekin; and sister-in-law Judy (Jim) Manchester.
Private family services were held with Pastor John Paustian conducting.
The family would like to thank Dr Zoran Gajic, Allison Kaczmarek, Dr. Smale, Megan Christian for their care of Mom, the 3rd floor med staff at Froedtert West Bend Hospital, New Perspectives Betty’s Harbor staff and Horizon Hospice Services.
Memorials to Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church in West Bend, Attn: Kids Programs or Little Lambs Childcare Principal Reduction are appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.