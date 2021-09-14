Lonny J. Head, 77
Lonny J. Head passed away peacefully and was born into eternal life on Sept. 7, 2021, with his loving family surrounding him. He was born on May 10, 1944 in Saline, MI to Clark and Betty Head of Milan, MI. Lonny graduated in 1962 from Milan High School. He attended the University of Michigan on a full football scholarship, and he later transferred to Eastern Michigan University where he continued his education while playing both baseball and football.
Lonny met his wife, Mila (Morris), at EMU and graduated with a B.S. degree in Education. As a result of his collegiate football success, he was invited to try out as a free agent with the San Diego Chargers. He then decided to return to EMU to obtain his M.S. degree in Education.
Lonny began his career in 1968 as director of Alumni Relations & Development at EMU. He then went on to serve other institutions throughout the Midwest as a fundraiser, including as an assistant headmaster for the University School of Milwaukee when he moved the family to Cedarburg in 1976. Lonny took on other fundraising positions for the United Way of Greater Milwaukee, the Experimental Aircraft Association, and founding Lonny J. Head & Associates, where he supported numerous nonprofit groups across the nation. In 1995, he changed careers and became operations manager for Visual Image Photography in Cedarburg. Lonny retired in 2012.
In addition to his parents, Lonny was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela, and brothers Larry and Dennis. He is survived by his loving wife, Mila of 55 years; he is also further survived by sons Eric (Kelly Johns) of Ann Arbor, MI; Jason (Nettie Carlson) of Mequon; Christopher (Carin Cooper) of Raleigh, N.C.; grandchildren Alex, Adam, Jason, Joe, Drew, Lauren and Anna. In addition, he is survived by siblings Jean Scheidl of New Canaan, CT; Kenneth Head (Terezinha) of Ypsilanti, MI; Diana Pius (Joe) of Glenwood Springs, CO; and Leanne Perry of Huntsville, AL.
Lonny enjoyed spending time with his family, watching sports and travelling with his lifetime sweetheart, Mila.
There will be a private family service and burial at Immanuel Cemetery in Cedarburg. A celebration of Lonny’s life will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, the Head family kindly requests that any memorials be directed to the Angela Leigh Head Community Endowment set up at the Cedarburg Community Scholarship Fund - P.O. Box 654, Cedarburg, WI 53012. The fund was set up by Lonny and Mila to assist Cedarburg students pursuing a degree in the health care profession. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Head family.
The family would also like to thank all of Lonny’s neighbors, caregivers and doctors over the years, with a special note of appreciation to Dr. Christopher Budny and the wonderful nurses at the Lawlis Hospice Center.