WEST BEND
Loran Richard Schultz
Jan. 6, 1933 - Nov. 8, 2021
Loran Richard Schultz of West Bend went to his eternal home in heaven on Monday, November 8, 2021, at age 88. He was predeceased by his first wife, Patricia Schultz (nee Klug); his parents; 10 brothers and sisters; and 3 great grandchildren.
Loran was born on January 6, 1933, in Kenosha. He was given saving faith at his baptism on February 5, 1933, at Bethany, of Kenosha. Loran attended Lutheran elementary schools in Kenosha and Milwaukee and was confirmed at St. Luke’s, Kenosha, in May 1946. He graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School in 1950. Loran attended Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, MN, graduating in 1954.
He served as teacher and principal at St. John, Pigeon, MI, 1954-1958; St. Paul, Town of Forest, 1958-1966; St. Paul, Algoma, 1966-1971. Loran faithfully served his Lord for 26 years at Good Shepherd until his retirement in 1997. During his ministry there, the enrollment of the school grew from 113 to 267 students. Loran accepted a retirement call for one year to serve at Zion Lutheran School of Chesaning, MI, from 1999-2000.
Loran was known by all his students over the years as a God-fearing, loving teacher and principal. He pointed his students to Christ for salvation and encouraged them to live to God’s glory. Loran played organ at all of the churches as well as serving as choir director. He loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was an avid fisherman, golfer, and sports enthusiast. Loran was instrumental in helping get Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School started in 1974. He served on the first governing board of KML and attended many concerts and sporting events watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren over the years.
Loran married his first loving wife, Patricia, on August 1, 1954. He is survived by his six children, Stephen (Carol) Krista (David Oppermann), Michael (Jane), Mark, Lisa (Karl Schmugge), and Marleah (Mark Walters). He was married on September 1, 1995, and is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Arlo (nee Lindemann) of West Bend, and her six children, Lesa (Henry Petzold), Lori (John Hess), Lee Schmidt, Larry Schmidt (Barbara), Lyle Schmidt (Kate), and Leon (Connie). In addition, Loran is survived by 35 grandchildren, and 72 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson. Arlo and family request that memorials be given to Good Shepherd Lutheran School of West Bend, St. John Lutheran School, Newburg, and the WELS World Missions c/o Missionary John Holtz.
The Funeral Service is at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, at Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church (777 S. Indiana Ave. West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor Richard Lauersdorf, Pastor Robert Hein and Pastor John Paustian officiating. Visitation will be at church on Sunday, November 14, from 1:30 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. The Private Committal will follow on Monday, November 15, at the Washington County Cemetery.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.