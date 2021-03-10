Loretta Kleinmann
June 22, 1922 - March 7, 2021
Loretta Kleinmann died peacefully surrounded by family on March 7, 2021. Born in Germantown on June 22, 1922, to Andrew and Catherine Steger, one of four children, she grew up on a farm during the Depression. In her early 20s she met the love of her life, Gerald “Jerry” Kleinmann, who lived on a nearby farm. Jerry was a good friend of her brother, Norbert. They married on August 22, 1945. When discussing children, Mom said she wanted four and Dad said “how about six?” Well, they had eight! Mom did an amazing job raising a big family. She was always there for us, putting her family first.
Mom and Dad loved to go dancing, spending many evenings at the Nightingale Ballroom with friends, dancing to polka and big band music. Mom became an excellent seamstress, sewing many outfits for not only herself, but for all the children. At Easter we were all proud to walk into church, with our new clothes. They were devoted to their Catholic faith and were active in their church communities wherever they lived.
Mom supported Dad in his many endeavors, which led to living in many different homes through their married life. Their biggest move was to Florida in 1978, residing in Brooksville and then Ocala. In the warm Florida weather, they became avid walkers. They made many good friends wherever they lived.
During their 18 years together in Florida, Mom and Dad loved to travel around the country, visiting many national parks and their family. After Jerry died in 1996, Mom lived in Florida for another seven years before moving back to Wisconsin to be closer to her family.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her infant daughter Janet; and two grandchildren, as well as her brother Ray and sister Marcella. Loretta is survived by her children Joyce (Modesto) Tavarez, Eileen (Tim) Robinson, Rosemary (Greg) Theisen, John Kleinmann, Wayne (Sue) Kleinmann, Richard (Lori) Kleinmann, Steve (Karyn) Kleinmann; and her brother Norbert of Aurora, CO, and brother-in-law Elroy (Donna) Kleinmann of Menomonee Falls. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Samaritan Health Center in West Bend for their loving care provided to Loretta over the last five years.
A private memorial service is being held at The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend. See www.phillipfuneralhome.com for photos and memories.
Livestreaming of the Memorial Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, on the Phillip Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.