Loretta Marie Noegel
Feb. 17, 1926 - Jan. 6, 2021
Loretta M. Noegel (nee Krebs) age 94 passed away on Wednesday January 6, 2021. She was born at home on February 17, 1926, in St Lawrence to Louis and Marie (nee Gundrum) Krebs. On October 12, 1946, she married Jerome Noegel and began her family. Her hobbies were gardening especially growing flowers all around her house, doing crafts, working in search a word books. She had previously worked at Amity Leather and later worked on the farm with her husband.
Loretta is survived by her children Michael Noegel, Kathleen (Robert) Schreffler and Donald (Veronica) Noegel; her grandchildren Michael Noegel II, Robert Jr., Kelly, Scott (fiancŽe Mary Breuer), Jason Schreffler, Nicholas, Joseph (Wendy) and Jack Noegel; her great-grandson Brandon Schreffler. She is further survived by her brother Harold (Gertrude) Krebs, sisters-in-law Margaret, Geraldine and Annette Krebs, Mary Catarozzoli and Caroline Stoffel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerome; daughter Susan C. Noegel, daughter-in-law Susan Noegel; brothers: Eugene (Helen), Daniel (Mildred), Norbert, Lloyd and Joseph Krebs; brothers-in-law: Robert (Betty) Noegel, James Noegel, Jerome (Judy) Schmitt, Domenic Catarozzoli, Ronald Stoffel, Norbert Zangl; sisters Beatrice (Norbert) Zangl and Bernice Krebs.
A funeral service for Loretta will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 11, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Final place of rest will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Richfield.
Livestreaming of the funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Monday on the Phillip Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
The family would like to thank the staff at Community Memorial Hospital and Horizon Hospice for helping her through her final days. Heartfelt thanks to her extended family at Kettle Moraine Gardens Assisted Living. As her world became smaller due to Alzheimer’s disease, they were there to make her life brighter and very happy. She often called them “her angels.”
Memorial can be made to the charity of your choice.
