Lori Ann McGuire, 57
Lori Ann McGuire (Coombs), of Cedarburg, age 57, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday December 22, 2020, with her family and her two dogs, Ollie and Duffy, at her side. Lori passed away due to pancreatic cancer that was diagnosed in January of last year.
Lori, born on July 21, 1963, to Kenneth and Doris Coombs, was raised in Toledo, Ohio, where she graduated Rogers High School in 1981. She went on to study marketing at The Ohio State University and was a member of Tri-Delta Sorority. She graduated in 1985.
Shortly after graduation, Lori moved to San Francisco to work for a software company called CompuServe. After a few years she then started her own business selling barcode scanning solutions. She moved to Everett, Washington, for a couple of years before moving to Cedarburg in 2000. After a number of years raising her two children, she returned to work in sales for Miles Data Technologies in 2004 and was promoted to lead the sales team in 2010 as vice president until her illness forced her to step down and retire in 2020.
Lori cherished her many family friends in Cedarburg and around the country. Her many interests included traveling to such places as South Africa or just close-to-home places such as Door County. She loved creating and sharing awesome meals. Lori’s many interests included putting together Liberty puzzles, and playing games with her friends and family. Lori quickly learned the game of golf and enjoyed her golf league. Her passion for volunteer work included being on the board of directors at the Cedarburg Art Museum.
Lori dearly loved her family. She is survived by her husband, Patrick, and their four children: Hayden, attending The University of Kansas, Cole, attending Montana State University, Bridgid, attending Marquette University, and John Patrick of Milwaukee. She is also survived by her mother, Doris, of Grafton; her brother Scott (Susan) of West Des Moines, IA, and her brother Eric and niece Ella of Columbus, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Coombs.
Due to COVID, a private service for the family was to held at Crossroads Presbyterian Church on Monday, January 4. The family plans to host a celebration of life for family and friends during the summer of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Cedarburg Art Museum online at cedarburgartmuseum.org/donate and/or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate. Please use the note field or click on the donation type to indicate the donation is on behalf of Lori McGuire.
