MILWAUKEE
Lorraine Marie Ritger, SSSF
Jan. 11, 1930 - Dec. 3, 2021
Sister Lorraine was born January 11, 1930, in Nabob on the family farm. December 3, 2021, at age 91, Sister Lorraine peacefully went home to be with the Lord.
Lorraine entered the convent at age 14. She taught school in Saukville, Menomonee Falls and Milwaukee. Lorraine enjoyed trips to Florida, California, Holland, MI, Hershey, PA, Rome and Fatima. She enjoyed family functions to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, reunions, extended Christmas visits, and springtime vacations exploring the woods looking for morel mushrooms. Lorraine enjoyed the companionship of fellow Sisters of St. Francis during her retirement years at St. Joseph Convent and later at Sacred Heart.
Survived by her sister Florence, nieces and nephews, she was preceded in death by her brothers Walter, Leo, Raymond, Roman, her sisters Olive, Rosie, Eleanor.
Private Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, December 14. View a video of the service, visit https://video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis.