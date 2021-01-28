WEST BEND
Louis A. ‘Louie’ Renard
Dec. 26, 1929 - Jan. 21, 2021
Louis A. “Louie” Renard, age 91 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on January 21, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Louie was born on December 26, 1929, in Hartford to Arnold and Helen Renard (Scheer). He was united in marriage to Janet Abel at St. John’s Lutheran Church on June 29, 1957, in West Bend.
Louie graduated from West Bend High School in 1947. He worked at Gehl Co. for two years as a machinist. He also worked on the family farm as well as driving a school bus. While driving bus he witnessed a young girl get off his bus and nearly get hit by a passing car. As a result of that event, Louis was instrumental in getting laws passed to require cars to stop for school busses in the state of Wisconsin.
Louie served his country in the United States Air Force and was a Korean War veteran. He finished his working career at Carlson Tool as a mold maker, retiring in the mid-’90s after many years of employment. He really enjoyed mentoring young people, passing on his knowledge of the trade to apprentices.
He collected antique model tractors, helping his children work on cars, and was very mechanical. Louis and his wife, Janet, enjoyed spending time with friends and family at their lake home in Three Lakes.
He was an American Legion member and a longtime member at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend.
Those Louie leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 63 years, Janet; four children, Paul (Polly) Renard, Lisa (friend Marc LaPine) Renard, Mark Renard, and Michael Renard; grandchildren, Parker, Paris and Porter Renard, Alyssa, Alexandra, and Derek Renard, and Steven and Sadie Renard. He is further survived by sister-in-law Arlene Goebel, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Louie will be scheduled at a later date.
Louie’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Preceptor Home Health & Hospice for the loving care they provided for Louie in his final days.
