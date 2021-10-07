Lowell G. Liebenstein, 83
Lowell G. Liebenstein of Grafton passed away on the morning of Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the age of 83. He was born to Gilbert and Marguerite (Wilkowski) Liebenstein on July 11, 1938 in Milwaukee. Lowell married Arlene West on January 28, 1961 and together they had 2 children.
Lowell graduated from Port Washington High School in 1957 and later served 8 years in the United States Army Reserves. He proudly served as Special Deputy Sheriff for Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department for 32 years and was the owner of Production Fabricating Inc.
Lowell is survived by his devoted wife Arlene, his children Troy Liebenstein & Debbie (John) Cappelli; granddaughter Nichole Liebenstein, grandson Noah Narlock. He is further survived by his sister and brother-in-law Marjorie and Daniel Szychlinski, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Neal Liebenstein, sister-in-law Marie Liebenstein and Troy’s fiance Lori Manthei.
A Funeral Service for Lowell will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Eernisse Funeral home of Cedarburg (1167 Washington Ave.) The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 12:00 to 1:00 PM. Lowell will be laid to rest at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Batavia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.