Lucille H. Licht, 103
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) at Trinity Lutheran Church, N60-W6047 Columbia Road in Cedarburg, for Lucille Helen Licht, who went to be with her Lord on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the age of 103 years old. Private entombment will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Outreachforhope.org through Trinity Lutheran Church appreciated.
Lucille was born in Kaukauna on February 6, 1918, the daughter of the late Adolph and Alma (nee Nicklaus) Hildebrandt. Lucille attended Kaukauna High School, even was the prom queen, and went to her 80th high school reunion. She married the love of her life, Jack J. Licht, on July 3, 1942, and they were blessed with 4 children. They moved to Cedarburg in 1947 and she has been a member of Trinity Lutheran Church since. She taught Sunday School and enjoyed the Ladies Lunch Bunch welcome committee at church. Lucille was a den mother for the Cub Scouts of Cedarburg, she loved to shop especially for pretty shoes, beautiful clothing and was a “Horseshow Mom.” There were many things Lucille loved to do, like gardening, canning, and playing bridge with friends. Lucille had many favorite things, plants, red roses, decorating the house for Christmas and making Christmas cookies. Lucille and Jack wintered in Arizona and golfed every day. She also was a Champion golfer at Villa du park Country Club, Northshore Country Club and Edge Water Golf Course.
Lucille is survived by her children, Jacquie Lewaren, the late John Licht, James Licht and Jennifer (Robert) Licht Callies; grandchildren Tim Lewaren, Justyn Licht, Jon Licht; and great-grandchildren John Paul and Jenna Lewaren, and great-great grandchild, Dacien Licht; and her 101-year-old sister, Grace Steinway, other relatives and many friends. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jack.
