SAUKVILLE
Lucille Hilda Knepprath
June 13, 1931 - Nov. 26, 2021
Lucille Hilda Knepprath, 90, of Saukville, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021.
She was born on June 13, 1931, in the Town of Trenton, the daughter of Gustav and Alma Beimborn nee Hartwig. On October 6, 1951, she was united in marriage to Willard Knepprath.
Lucille enjoyed gardening in both her flower and vegetable gardens. Many people enjoyed the abundance of her harvests. She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Newburg. Lucille was an active member in her church community and enjoyed keeping in touch with former pastors and vicars and their families via handwritten letters. She also loved crafting and sewing and selling her items at craft fairs, often sharing a friend’s table so they could spend their time chatting through the sale.
Those Lucille leaves behind to remember her include her children Loralie (Michael) Schreiber of West Bend; Richard Knepprath of West Bend; Vernon (Christine) Knepprath of Damascus, Oregon; Roger (Tracy) Knepprath of Jackson, Michigan; and Mark (Martina) Knepprath of Beechwood. She is further survived by her grandchildren Ben (Alli) Schreiber, Tom (Holly) Schreiber, Richard Knepprth Jr., Brandee (Christopher) Mullen, Abby (Aron) Bushor, Steven (Tessa) Knepprath, Sarah (Clint) Nold, David (Elena) Knepprath, Michael (Jill) Knepprath, Angela Knepprath, Andrea Knepprath, Brian (Emily) Knepprath, Skyler Knepprath, numerous great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Knepprath; an infant brother, Wilmer Beimborn; her brother, Elmer Beimborn; her sister, Bernice Biever nee Beimborn; and brother-in-law, Leo Biever.
A Christian funeral service for Lucille will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 3, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 623 Congress St., in Newburg, with Pastors Schaser and Arndt.
Lucille’s family will receive visitors at the church on Friday, December 3, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will immediately follow the service with a light meal of finger foods and desserts to follow. Memorials can be made to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Lucille’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.