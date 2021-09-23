WEST BEND
Lucille Ida Geidel
April 29, 1934 - Sept. 20, 2021
Lucille Ida Geidel (Degnitz), age 87 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Sept. 20, 2021, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital surrounded by her family.
Lucille was born on April 29, 1934, in Random Lake to Walter and Ida Degnitz (Broetzman).
Lucille attended Liberty Grade School and Random Lake High School. She graduated from high school in 1952. She was united in marriage to Norman Geidel on Sept. 17, 1955, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Random Lake. After their marriage they joined St. John’s Lutheran Church in Newburg.
Lucille loved working at church with the hot lunch program, the Ladies Auxiliary, and she was a member of the Altar Committee. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and sewing.
Those Lucille leaves behind to cherish her memory include her five children, Karen Ramthun of West Bend, Larry Geidel of Newburg, David (Paige) Geidel of Newburg, Nancy Geidel of Arizona, and Carol (Pat) Lyons of Hayward; 12 grandchildren, Marcia (Dr. Chad) Tamez; Stacy Reuter, Laura (Travis) Luedtke, Sarah (Jamie) Severance, Douglas (Shaelynn) Ramthun, Becka Ramthun, Dominique (Keith) Heberer, Dannielle Corlette, Bo Shaw, Shannon Urban, Madalyn Lyons, and Hunter Lyons; 16 great-grandchildren; one sister, Harriet (Gary) Jentsch of Antigo; two brothers-in-law, Ronald (Sharon) Geidel of Beechwood, and Douglas Koenig of Schofield. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman, and other relatives.
Funeral service for Lucille will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church (623 Congress St., Newburg, WI 53060) with Pastor Jonathan Arndt officiating. Interment at the church cemetery following the service.
Lucille’s family will greet relatives and friends at Church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Newburg.
Lucille’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Froedtert West Bend Hospital and Horizon Hospice for the loving care they provided.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Lucille’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.