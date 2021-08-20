WEST BEND
Lucille ‘Lucy’ E. Seil
Dec. 27, 1931 - Aug. 18, 2021
Lucille “Lucy” E. Seil of West Bend, peacefully entered into eternal life at Cedar Community on August 18, 2021, at the age of 89 years. She was born on December 27, 1931, in Mayville, the daughter of Dewey and Irene (nee Pribnow) Bintzler. Lucy & Gilbert Seil were united in marriage August 23, 1980. He preceded her in death in 1991. Lucy was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend and was very involved in the St. John’s Guild and the St. John’s Quilters. In Lucy’s earlier years you’d find her smiling face behind the meat counter at Qualmann’s Meat Market in Hustisford. She loved gardening and was always very proud of her beautiful flowers surrounding her home. Lucy enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and very dear friends from St. John’s Church.
Lucy is survied by her loving children, David (Colleen) Qualmann, Mary (Larry) Goeman, and Jayne (Fred) Raether, five grandchildren Jason, Jamie, Rachel, Andrea, and Matthew, four great-grandchildren and many others she loved and cared for.
Lucy's family will welcome friends at St. John’s Lutheran Church (809 S 6th Ave, West Bend, WI 53095) on August 23rd. Visitation will start at 10:00 with service to follow at 11:00. Interment Graceland Cemetery Mayville.
Lucy’s family extends their most heartfelt thanks and sincere gratitude to all her caregivers during her past six years at Cedar Community and Cedar Community Hospice. Their love and genuine compassionate care for her will never be forgotten. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Lucy’s memory to St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend and to the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter, 620 S. 76th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53214.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home Hartford is serving the family.
Condolences and tributes may be shared online at www.berndt-ledesma.com.