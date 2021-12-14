OSHKOSH
Lucille ‘Lucy’ Hoepner
Dec. 18, 1941 - Dec. 10, 2021
Lucille “Lucy” Hoepner, 79, of Oshkosh, formerly of Milwaukee, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 10, 2021.
Lucy was born on December 18, 1941 in Hartford, to the late Norbert and Florence (nee Ehlers) Hoepner. She went to Mayville High School and graduated from MATC with an associate’s in accounting. She worked as a clerk for the Milwaukee Police Department for 19 years. Lucy loved life and was a devoted member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Brown Deer. Some of her favorite pastimes included traveling and going on cruises. When she was not out on an adventure, she enjoyed simply spending time outdoors, reading, and doing puzzles. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Those Lucy leaves behind to cherish her memory include her sisters, Marlene Pamperin and Marilyn (Mike) Keller; brothers, John “Jack” (Bev) Hoepner and Jim (Brenda) Hoepner; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her sister Bernice E. Hoepner, brother Ken Hoepner, and brother-in-law, Ray Pamperin.
A memorial service celebrating Lucy’s life will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at noon at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095).
Family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Lucy’s arrangements. Online guest book and condolences may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service (1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095).