WEST BEND
Lynne Darling Rust ‘Binnie’
March 4, 1936 - Nov. 11, 2021
Lynne Darling Rust, of West Bend passed away surrounded by her loving family in the evening hours of Thursday, November 11, 2021, at her residence. She was 85 years old.
Lynne was born on March 4, 1936, in Milwaukee. Her older brother, Frank, nicknamed her “Lynnie Binnie”, and “Binnie” stuck. Binnie was the daughter of Dr. Frank Edward Darling Jr. and Margaret Rauser Darling Wordingham.
She attended Milwaukee-Downer Seminary, graduating in 1954. After graduation, Binnie attended Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers, NY. It was during college when, playing piano at a Princeton club party, she met the love of her life, Thomas Milburn Rust. The couple were married in Oconomowoc in 1956 and settled in Wisconsin to raise their family. Tom preceded her in death in 2020.
Binnie had a lifelong passion for music and was an accomplished jazz pianist. In 1998 and 1999, she was nominated as Traditional Jazz Artist by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI). She and Tom were world travelers and loved exploring the many countries they visited with their dear friends Cynthia and Frank Birdsall. All her life, Binnie could be found on the water. It ran through her soul. She spent many days racing sailboats on Lake Michigan at the Milwaukee Yacht Club and later the Port Washington Yacht Club. When her daughters showed an interest in horses, Binnie and Tom became involved in breeding and showing Appaloosa horses at their homestead, Hawk Springs Farm, near Newburg. She had a deep love for animals and there was always a beautiful Weimaraner at her side. An avid and knowledgeable lover of antiques, she co-owned American Country Antiques in Cedarburg with her partner Lu Powell. In her younger years, Binnie was an active member of the Service Club of Milwaukee. She was a sustaining member of Junior League of Milwaukee, the Woman’s Club of Wisconsin, Ausblick Ski Club in Sussex, and River Wildlife in Kohler. Binnie and Tom also supported the arts and were founding members of the Firehouse Fine Arts Association in Cedarburg.
She was a wonderful and supportive wife, mother, and grandmother, and instilled a love of nature, beauty, music, education, and animals in her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her three loving daughters: Terry Rust Hausmann (William Dirk Hausmann), Julia Ann Schulz (Todd William Schulz), and Cynthia Rust Saiia (Andrew Joseph Saiia), and her four grandchildren, Allie Reza Farid, Thomas Rust Farid, William Rust Hausmann, and Margaret Rose Hausmann. She is further survived by her niece Margaret Darling Joseph (Keith Joseph), other relatives, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Tom, her brother Frank Edward Darling III, and her niece, Pamela Darling.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.