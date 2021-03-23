WEST BEND
Mabel I. Schreiber Moersfelder, 102
Aug. 20, 1918 - March 18, 2021
Funeral services for Mabel I. Schreiber Moersfelder (nee Groth) of West Bend will be on March 25, 2021 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church West Mequon, 11458 Wauwatosa Road, Mequon, at 2:30 p.m.
Mabel passed on March 18, 2021 at the age of 102 years from natural causes. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at church from 1:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Memorials to Kettle Moraine Lutheran High school or Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church West Mequon appreciated. Due to COVID, proper protocol will be encouraged including wearing a mask and social distancing.
Mabel was born on August 20, 1918, in the Town of Trenton, the daughter to Hugo and Ella (Manthey) Groth. After her marriage on July 19, 1941, to Milton F. Schreiber, the couple farmed in Mequon until 1946 when they bought a farm in the Town of Jackson. Mabel worked as a beautician in Milwaukee for eight years, farmed alongside of her husband, and was a school bus driver for 30 years. Mabel was a lifelong member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church. She belonged to the Pleasant Hour homemakers, the Jackson area Senior Citizens club, the Washington County women’s Farm Bureau and was a project leader with the Kirchhyan Trotters 4-H club.
Milton preceded her in death April 20, 1992. Mabel married George Moersfelder June 11, 1998. He preceded her in death January 23, 2003.
Mabel is survived by her children: Dale F. (Helen) Schreiber of West Bend, Lynn K. (Ronald) Mihm of Sheboygan, and Beth A. (James) Bellin of West Bend; two stepchildren: the late Al (Rose Ann) Moresfelder and Ron (Pam) Moresfelder; five grandchildren: Tracy Senkbeil, Ryan (Jill) Mihm, Renee (Nathan) Schmidt, Katie (Samuel) Sheeks, and David (Charity) Bellin; five step-grandchildren: Tom (Debbie) Kannass, Wayne Kannass, Terry (Diane) Kannass, and Mary (Mike) Plavek and Judy (Dale) Spaeth; nine great-grandchildren: Megan and Brady Senkbeil, Solan and Sawyer Mihm, Ella and Mia Schmidt, Caden, Lexi and Levi Bellin; one niece, Sheila (Jeff) Brummon of Wausau; and one nephew, Scott (Laurie) Wegner of Merrill; as well as many step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren.