SLINGER
Margaret Helen Landowski
May 30, 1925 - March 17, 2021
Margaret Helen Landowski (nee Wozniak), age 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Serenity Villa in Slinger. She was born on May 30, 1925, to John and Gladys Wozniak.
Margaret is survived by her children, Mary Ann (Lynn David) Aasen, Barbara Eder (William Eder) and Mark (Patty) Landowski; her grandchildren and their families, David Aasen, and great-grandchildren Holly and Jacob, Dawn Schicker; spouse Jeff, and great-grandchildren Zachary, Katelyn, and Ethan, Angela Archambeau; spouse Edward; and great-grandchildren Tyler, Kyann, and Brayden, Jason Eder, and great-grandchild Haylie, Christopher Landowski; spouse Eeva and great-grandchildren Samuel and Sofia, Nick Landowski and Brian Landowski. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Margaret was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert; her sister, Theresa; and her parents, John and Gladys.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor John C. Bass presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday. March 26, from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.