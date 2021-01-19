PALM COAST, FLA.
Margaret L. Standish
April 24, 1941 - Jan. 12, 2021
Margaret L. Standish, 79, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away January 12, 2021.
Born in Reedsburg, Margaret graduated Mauston High School and raised four boys while pursuing her career in office administration. She lived in West Bend before moving to Russellville, Kentucky, and settling in Palm Coast, Florida.
Through the many adversities she faced in life, she held her head high and kept going forward. She loved to read and enjoyed cooking.
Margaret is survived by three sisters, one brother, three sons, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son and one great-grandson.
Margaret will be interred in LaValle during a private family burial at a later date.