Margaret Lillian Smith, 102
Margaret Lillian Smith of Cedarburg passed peacefully at the age of 102 years, on October 6, 2021. She was born in Tekamah, Nebraska, on November 12, 1918, the daughter of Walter and Minnie Hemmingsen. She was predeceased by her brothers, Walter and Paul, and sister, June. Margaret graduated from Tekamah High School in the class of 1936.
She married Wayne H. Smith on December 12, 1937, in Papillion, Nebraska, and enjoyed 30 years of marriage until his passing in 1967. She is survived by her loving family: daughter, Linda (the late Raymond) Kramer of Seminole, Florida; son, Jerry (Pamela) Smith of Cedarburg. She was Grandma Mo to her grandchildren: Jason (Emily) Smith, Joshua Smith, Jarrod Smith, Wesley Kramer and Lori Kramer. She was blessed with 10 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Margaret will be especially remembered for her passion for dollhouse and scale miniatures; she was truly a miniature artisan and served as past president of the Milwaukee Miniatures Society. She loved playing card games but was very tough to beat at cribbage.
A private celebration of life was held at Mueller Funeral Home, on October 13, followed by entombment at Pinelawn Memorial Park, in Milwaukee. Margaret was not a veteran, but her husband, brothers, son, grandsons, and great-grandson all served in our nation’s armed forces. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Legion Peter Wollner Post #288 of Cedarburg would be appreciated.
