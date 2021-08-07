WEST BEND
Margaret M. Bales
Margaret M. Bales of West Bend passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Froedtert Hospital after a short illness. Margaret was born on a small dairy farm in Nabob. After her mother passed away, Margaret had to leave school in the eighth grade in order to handle all the housework and take care of her younger siblings. She married Franklin Bales, the love of her life, in 1948 and they remained together for 70 years until Franklin passed away in 2018. Together they raised seven children while owning and operating a dairy farm where she continued to live after Franklin passed away.
Over the years Margaret also found time for other outside activities including volunteering at the Samaritan Health Center, Meals on Wheels, and St. Frances Cabrini Parish where she worked with others to design and sew many beautiful quilts. Margaret also served as secretary for the local chapter of the Catholic Family Fraternal organization. But more than that she was constantly baking and cooking meals and offering other help for her dozens of friends and family members.
Margaret was the daughter of Andrew and Mary (Schmidt) Weninger. She was predeceased by a son, Paul, as well as brothers Joey Weninger and Andy Weninger and sister Marion Vogt, as well as her parents.
Margaret is survived by sons Larry (Ruth Ann) Bales and Jim (Mayuli) Bales; daughters Kathy (Rick) Stodola, Geralyn (Gary) Kobs, Rosemary (Erv) Kutz and Joan (Darren) Blankenship. She is also survived by grandchildren: Brenda (Brent) Henschel, Jackie (Jeff) Beers, Nathan (Rachael Fauss) Stodola, Luke Stodola, Claire (Travis) Stodola, Fernando (Meaghan) Bales, Stephanie Bales, Tommy Bales, Ingrid (Andrew) Boutin, Andy Bales, Jason (Melissa) Kobs, Jessica (Kevin Jacobson) Kobs, Kevin (Stephanie Spriet) Kobs, Mitchell Kutz, Tyler Kutz and Ryan Kutz as well as great-grandchildren: Bryce Henschel, Cayden Henschel, Carter Henschel, Ella Henschel, Macey Henschel, Ashton Beers, Andrew Beers, Alicia Beers, Amaya Beers, Alex Beers, Lillian Stodola, Madeline Kobs and Grace Kobs. Margaret is further survived by her brother-in-law Eugene Belunes.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. at St Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 1025 S. Seventh Ave.,, West Bend, with a Mass of Christian burial at 3:30 p.m. Burial will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Angels Cemetery. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the Paul Bales Memorial Scholarship at UWM-Washington County or to St Frances Cabrini Parish are appreciated.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing while in church.
Our family has lost a great treasure but we are sure she is still looking out for all of us.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence, please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.