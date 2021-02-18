Margaret Mary (Dineen) Swan Baehler, 93
Margaret (nee Dineen) Swan Baehler, a longtime resident of Cedarburg, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 11, 2021, at the age of 93 years.
Margaret was born in Cedarburg on August 3, 1927. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Catherine (nee Hemlock) Dineen; five brothers and a sister; her son Michael; and her first husband and father of her children, James Swan. Margaret was blessed to find love again and married Keith Baehler, who passed away in December 2019.
In addition to raising her children, Margaret was active in her church, St. Francis Borgia, serving as president of Christian Mothers, and always first in line lending a helping hand at fundraisers, funerals, or attending to the sick, or those in need. In mid-life Margaret and Jim opened Swan Realty, and after Jim’s death, Margaret continued running a very successful business and mentoring new agents in the field.
Her most important roles were always as Mom, Grandma, Auntie, dear friend, and neighbor. Her home was always open and welcoming with smells of great baking and cooking in the oven.
Margaret is survived by her children, Mary (Mike) Mansueto of Naples, FL, Connie (Gary) Trepanier of Grafton, Patrick (Terry) Swan of Trenton, and Maureen (Matthew) Groholski of Brookfield; grandchildren Pamela Wittenberg, Amanda (Jesse) Swan, Nicole (Steve) Lessor, James (Samantha) Groholski, Jennifer (Robert) Pursley, Candice (Brad) Bark, Kelly (Charles) Opitz, Alison (Thomas) Porter, Emily Burazin, Daniel Baehler, Scott Burazin, Morgan Wallace, Lindsey Baehler; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She is further survived by her stepchildren Mary (Thomas) Burazin, Kevin (Kelly) Baehler, Karen Baehler, Nancy (Robert) Wallace, and many other dear relatives and friends.
A celebration of Margaret’s life is planned for this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity would be appreciated. Online condolences to the family can be forwarded to www.eernissefuneralhome.com.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Michael Schramka, associate, of Cedarburg is assisting the family.