GRAFTON
Margaret Rose ‘Peggy’ Schmidt
Sept. 13, 1937 - Sept. 11, 2021
Margaret Rose “Peggy” Schmidt (nee Schacht) passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at her home in Grafton.
Peggy was born to the late Lester and Bernice (nee Averill) Schacht on September 13, 1937, in West Bend. After graduating from West Bend High School, she attended St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Milwaukee, then began her career as a Registered Nurse. On December 27, 1958, she was united in marriage to Norm Schmidt at Holy Angels in West Bend. While they met in kindergarten, it wasn’t until after high school that they reconnected. They remained in West Bend for several years, welcoming their first son and daughter. Following a move to Milwaukee in 1965, they welcomed another son and two more daughters. After becoming empty nesters, they moved to Cedarburg, followed by Grafton, where Peggy resided for 22 years until the time of her death.
Peggy loved family and rejoiced with each addition. She was a loving Mom to five children, eleven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.
Throughout her 44 years in Nursing, her loving hand also touched the lives of many patients in the Nursery, Pediatric unit, Operating Room, Medical/Surgical floor, and Hemodialysis unit. She spent the last few years reviewing insurance medical claims before retiring in 2002.
Peggy enjoyed cooking and countless delicious meals were shared with family and friends over the years. She also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, playing Farkle, watching cooking shows, “The Price is Right”, and her favorite, “Jeopardy!”. Since childhood, she was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. After the kids were grown, Peggy and Norm began traveling and enjoyed many trips including several with their long-time Card Club friends with whom they played Sheepshead for over 50 years.
Those Peggy leaves behind to cherish her memory include her devoted husband of 62 years, Norm; children, Kevin (Corrine) Schmidt of Wautoma, TamiJo (Marty) Lewandowski of Hubertus, Jay (Kathy) Schmidt of Sussex, Staci (Steve) Cramer of Menomonee Falls, and Megan (Tim) Kapellen of Plymouth; grandchildren, Aimee (George), Ben (Emily), CJ (Shelly), Nick, Tony (Megan), Jared, Zach, Amanda (Travis), Alex, Jake, and Josh; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Teraesa, Isabella, Lilly, Gabe, Abigail, Aiden, Alex, Mckenna, Blake, and Adalyn. She is further survived by her brother, Donny (Carol) Schacht; sister-in-law, Jeanne Schacht; and many other family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Harold Schacht; and sister, Sharon Schacht.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1619 Washington St., Grafton.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.
The family extends special thanks to the caregivers at Bright Star Care, Home Instead, and Aurora Home Hospice for the kind and compassionate care extended to Peggy.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Peggy’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.