Marguerite H. Western, 90
Marguerite H. Western, 90, of Mequon, formerly of Kelly Lake, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. She was born on December 31, 1930, in Chicago, IL, to the late Matthew “Harry” and Marguerite (Tricola) Taylor.
Marguerite was united in marriage to Leithen Western on August 22, 1953.
She was an active member of her church serving as a president and treasurer of the Altar Society in both Klondike and Coleman, was president and treasurer of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, a lector, and all-around volunteer. She was a supervisor for House of Lloyd and Christmas Around the World, with sales that earned international trips. She also taught knitting, crocheting, and tatting at NWTC. However, the job she enjoyed the most was being a mother and a grandmother.
Marguerite is survived by her children, Marguerite Ann (David) Western-Roberts, Charles (Kathryn) Western, and Mark (Darlene) Western; her grandchildren, Matthew Roberts, Amy (Jeff) Atkins, Garrett (Kara) Western, Zachary Western, Kaley Western, and Braden Western; six great-grandchildren; her brother Matthew (Nancy) Taylor, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leithen; her parents Marguerite and Harry, sisters Ruth and Mary Jane, and brother William.
Visitation was to take place Sunday, October 31, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 228 E. Main St., Coleman, from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m.
Visitation was to continue on Monday, November 1, at St. Anne Catholic Church, from 10:00 a.m. - 1100 a.m. with the funeral Mass for Marguerite beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Father Celestine officiating. Graveside services were to follow at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery.
The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Facebook. Those interested must add St. Anne Catholic Church in Coleman to their friends on Facebook to obtain the livestream feed.
The family thanks the staff of the Elizabeth Residence, Bayside, and the Preceptor Hospice staff for their loving care.
