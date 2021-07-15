Marguerite ‘Margie’ A. Buntrock
June 20, 1934 - June 25, 2021
Marguerite “Margie” A. Buntrock, 87, of Kewaskum, left this world but not our hearts on June 25, 2021. She was born on June 20, 1934, to Harold and Josephine (Gallaghan) McFarlin in Milwaukee. She served in the Korean War from 1953 - 1955. After serving her country in the United States Army, she married Jack Buntrock on, October 5, 1957. They had four children and were happily married for 35 years before losing Jack to cancer on September 25, 1992.
Margie loved being around people. Her positivity was contagious to everyone she encountered. Margie worked as a school crossing guard for several years and touched the lives of many children. She was recognized for her commitment and partnership with the West Bend Police Department. She was an avid reader and enjoyed nature. She was a true patriot and loved America. Above all she loved spending time with all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Bonita McFarlin, Jeff (Doreen) Buntrock, Lori (Dean) Spaeth, and Donna (Mike) Heisdorf; 10 grandchildren, Shea (Christian) Hanson, Jessica (Darren) Kirby, Sheela (Steve) Pudwell, Brandon (Nikki) Spaeth, Adam Olson, Joshua (Amanda) Heisdorf, Aaron (Aggie) Spaeth, Holly Heisdorf, David (Katie) Spaeth, and Jared (Eric) Heisdorf; 23 great-grandchildren, Blake, Gillian, Joslynn, Brayden, Eve and Phoebe Pudwell, Kaeden, Carmen, Micah, Violet, Annelise and Keira Hanson, Anderson Kirby, Luke, Jack and Lily Heisdorf, Simon, Justus, Cayden, and Apollo Spaeth, Riley Speath, and Dash and Amira Spaeth.
Even though she leaves family and loved ones behind, she joins her parents, siblings, husband, grandchildren, Carmen Heisdorf and Luke Spaeth, and great-grandchild, Imogen Spaeth, in Heaven.
Margie’s Services were held on Monday, June 28 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel of West Bend. The Military Honors ceremony will take place on Friday, July 23 at 1:00 PM at Washington County Memorial Park (3358 Paradise Drive, West Bend). Please gather at her gravesite a few minutes prior.
In lieu of flowers, Marguerite would like you to plant a tree in her name or donate to the Arbor Day Foundation.
Margie’s family extends its heartfelt appreciation to the doctors and staff of the Palliative care unit at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Her final salute will be remembered.
