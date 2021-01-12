Marian Elizabeth Held, 82
Marian Elizabeth Held (nee Spindler), 82, of Mequon passed away January 7, 2021, in the home she shared with her beloved family for the final 52 years of her life. She and her late husband, Ronald, were married June 24, 1961, and enjoyed 48 wonderful years together before Ron’s passing in 2009. Marian is survived by four children, Diane (Mark) Munzenmaier, David (Lori), Daniel (Janell), and Douglas (Kristin) Held; as well as eight grandchildren, Britta (Brad) Evenson, Kelsey (Carlos) Whiting, Erin (Tim) Eggert, and Daniel, Hailey, Maggie, Sam, and Elisabeth Held; and one great-granddaughter, Riley Evenson.
Born to Raymond and Virginia Spindler on October 12, 1938, in Milwaukee, Marian attended Rufus King High School and proceeded to earn an Economics degree from UWM. She was a valued employee of both JC Penney and MW Kasch Co. before retiring to dedicate her life to her family and causes that were dear to her heart, including the FL Weyenberg Library of Mequon, the Milwaukee County Genealogical Society and Pommerscher Verein Freistadt.
Marian’s family is what brought her the most enjoyment. Summertime highlights included family camping trips and Sundays at the pool. Throughout the year, holidays were major events with Marian and Ron choreographing exciting celebrations and creating unique traditions and memories which will remain in the family forever. Marian was heavily involved in the lives of each of her children and grandchildren, touching them all in ways that will never be forgotten.
Marian was an unconditionally selfless, giving and loving person, forever seeing the good in people and inspiring those around her to do the same. Blessed are those who were close to her for she has made us all better people. A woman of immeasurable strength and determination, Marian battled for years longer than her prognosis projected she could. We take solace in knowing Marian has “retired out of this troublesome world to rest from all her labors” (1 Thessalonians 4:14).
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation will be appreciated.
The Schramka-Densow Funeral Home in Thiensville is serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.schramkafuneralhome.com.