WEST BEND
Marie A. Wehr
June 14, 1978 - Sept. 27, 2021
Marie A. Wehr age 43, of West Bend passed away with peace and reassurance by her Lord and Savior on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Kathy’s hospice in West Bend.
Marie is survived by her 3 children, Mathew (Szmurlo) of Hartford, Meghan, and Kaitlynn (Szmurlo) of West Bend; her parents, Harry and Ellen Wehr of Neosho; her brother Michael (Angie) Wehr of Milwaukee, her sister Marcia (Justin) Bruchman of Sugar Island, and many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and other relatives and friends.
Marie graduated from Hartford High School in 1998. She proudly worked at PeopleServe and Threshold in West Bend helping others with disabilities; her goal in life was to see people happy and achieve their accomplishments. Marie also always had a strong connection with country music; the words spoke to her in so many ways. She loved going to concerts throughout the state to dance, sing and without a care in the world.
The family would like to thank the staff at Froedtert hospital for their exceptional care, and everyone for their support to Marie in her journey. We would also like to thank Pastor Johnathan Loescher and Tim Henning for coming and giving Marie blessings and guidance to walk into the gates of the Heaven.
Marie is proceeded in death by her grandparents Sylvester and Gloria Margelofsky and Merle Wehr.
Rest peacefully, Marie, in the loving arms of your Savior; your kids will be OK.
In lieu of flowers, donations and condolences please send to Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095.
A Celebration of Life will be at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Phillip Funeral Home (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the funeral home Sunday, October 17, from 3:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.