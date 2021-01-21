WEST BEND
Marie Caroline Rate
Jan. 14, 1945 - Jan. 17, 2021
Marie C. Rate (nee Merten), age 76, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021, in West Bend. She was born on January 14, 1945, in the Town of Polk to Peter N. and Melinda (nee Spaeth) Merten. Marie graduated from Slinger High School Class of 1963. She married Fred Rate on November 6, 1971, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Slinger.
Marie was employed as a bus driver for Konrath Bus and Riteway Bus Service for over thirty years. Her favorite breed of dogs was pugs and she loved her three pugs Snorkey, Sara and Sophie. She loved to crochet and was known for her sense of humor and loved to joke around. She was always willing to help others and was selfless. Marie was a member of St. Peter Church in Slinger.
Marie is survived by her husband, Fred; daughter, Katherine; and son, Kevin (Becky); her grandchildren Bob and Olivia; her sister Joanne (Tom) Wenninger; sisters-in-law Marilyn and Theresa Merten; brother-in-law Gerald (Mary) Rate. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved son Brian; brothers Jim, Robert and Theodore Merten; sister Bernice Blank, and brother-in-law Robert Blank.
A funeral service for Marie will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at New St. Peter Cemetery.
Memorials to the Kathy Hospice are appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.