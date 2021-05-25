HARTFORD
Marilyn D. Sitzman
March 26, 1936 - May 20, 2021
On Thursday, May 20, 2021, Marilyn Diane Sitzman (nee Gandre) peacefully went home to her heavenly Father at the age of 85 years. She was born on March 26, 1936, in Sheboygan, the daughter of Marvin and Eleanor Gandre. She was married for 67 years to Robert William Sitzman Sr. (Bob), who preceded her in death on August 22, 2020.
Marilyn spent her formative years in Sheboygan and after marriage, relocated multiple times during her husband’s 20 years in the U.S. Navy. She raised five children during this time. Upon his retirement from the U.S. Navy in 1973, they settled in Manitowoc. After Bob retired from Wisconsin Public Service in 1994, they bought their dream home on Lake Camelot in Nekoosa, where they continued to build family memories. They eventually moved to Hartford, where they spent their final years together.
Marilyn will be remembered for many things, but most of all is the way she cherished time spent with family. Her warm smile, her kindness, friendship, and her unique spirit brought family together and enhanced the lives of those who knew and loved her. She was also blessed with the gift of music, which she richly shared with others. While living in Manitowoc, she attended Redeemer Lutheran Church, where she served as a church organist and choir director for many years. She also loved participating in community choir events and enjoyed playing in handbell ensembles. Her family will fondly remember family gatherings at the lake and our Christmas carol sing-alongs.
Marilyn’s passing leaves a huge void in the lives of her loving family. Her extended family includes 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. She always made an effort to follow and support her kids and grandkids in their education, sports and special events. She was a great cook and loved to laugh, but at her core, Marilyn was a loyal, kind and compassionate wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.
She is survived by her five children, Ronald (Carol) Sitzman, Gary (Karen) Sitzman, David (Chris) Sitzman, Lori (Doug) Sitzman-LeClair, and Robert Jr. (Andrea) Sitzman. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne, and her sister, Carol.
Visitation is Wednesday, May 26, from 1-2 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 1001 Center St., Hartford. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. The Rev. Aaron Steinbrenner will officiate. A private entombment will be at Knollwood Memorial Park, Manitowoc.
The Berndt-Ledesma funeral Home, Hartford, is serving the family. For more information, visit www.berndt-ledesma.com.