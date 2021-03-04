WEST BEND
Marilyn L. Averill
April 25, 1931 - March 1, 2021
God blessed the marriage of Bernard and Amanda (Esselman) Thelen with a baby daughter, Marilyn Loretta Averill, born April 25, 1931. Marilyn was their fifth-born child of 15. Their family home was in Saukville.
Marilyn met her husband, LeRoy Averill, while roller skating. They were married on December 30, 1950. Marilyn and LeRoy raised their family in West Bend. She was the best mother to seven children, one brother-in-law “Yutch,” and her beloved dog Kirby, the step-sibling. Nothing filled her heart with more joy than hearing her children, and then her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were doing well.
Marilyn placed high value on maintaining a neat and clean home. She enjoyed listening to music, usually polka, throughout the day. Saturday nights were reserved for “The Lawrence Welk Show” and Sunday, church. Marilyn and her brood enjoyed many Sunday afternoons having fun with her brothers, sisters, and their families at Grandpa and Grandma Thelen’s home. Family gatherings were always a highlight. Marilyn was an aunt to 63 nieces and nephews and godmother to Lisa Schneider.
Marilyn and LeRoy looked forward to their annual Florida vacation with their dear friends Carol and Ralph Werner. After their family was raised, Marilyn and LeRoy moved to Lakeland, Florida, where they lived for 38 years. God called LeRoy home on November 8, 2015, and Marilyn returned to West Bend a year later.
Marilyn enjoyed golfing and scored two holes in one. That’s two more than her sons Russ and Reid. Sheepshead was her card game of choice, and she frequently played with her ladies card club and at family gatherings. Marilyn was a devout Catholic, cancer survivor, and a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow. Marilyn L. Averill, 89, of West Bend, earthly life ended on Monday, March 1, 2021.
Marilyn’s life continues in her children: Russ (Jane) Averill, Randy (Judy) Averill, Roger Averill, Rick (Carol) Averill, Roy (Carolyn) Averill, Renee Averill, and Reid (Maria) Averill; her 15 grandchildren: Pat (Lindsey Rundle) Averill, Ryan Averill, Abby (Bernie) Fula, Amanda (Nathan) Hamilton, Andrew Averill, Lieutenant Colonel Bowe (Carla) Averill, Megan (Ken) Nau, Cassie (Vince) Wilson, Nicole (Nick) Holmberg, Amber (Andrew) Sims, Ethan Averill, Alexa (Joe) Grosgene, Tyler (Jaycee) Averill, Tessah (Matt) Lee, and Travis (Milan) Averill; and her 14 great-grandchildren: Carter Averill; Ronan, Rosalind, Elowen, and Corin Fula; Marlow and Ollie Hamilton; Rome and Vienna Averill; Grant, Gavin, and Gabriella Averill; Jordan and Konnor Nau.
Marilyn is further survived by seven siblings: Jerry (Kay) Thelen, Erla (Ron) Schneider, Charles (Joan) Thelen, Richard (Barb) Thelen, Rita (Clete) Schneider, Kathleen (Don) Harmeling, and Mary Ann (Dave) Schowalter; a sister-in-law, Mary Thelen; a brother-in-law, Andy Dieringer.
In addition to her husband and parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by two children, William and Ross Averill; a daughter-in-law, Connie Averill; her siblings, Audrey Dieringer, Lois (Marvin) Anzia, Cliff Thelen, William Thelen, Ruthann (Dan) Tedesco, Dan (Nancy) Thelen, and Pat Thelen; her parents-in-law, Adah and Ogle Averill; a brother-in-law, Eugene “Yutch” Averill; three sisters-in-law, Charlotte (Vernon) Schneider, Loraine (Robert) Didier, and Lois (Willard) Fuchs.
A private family memorial Mass will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in West Bend.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Marilyn’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.