NABOB
Marilyn L. Doll
Nov. 29, 1934 - April 24, 2021
Marilyn L. Doll (nee Beistle), age 86, of Nabob died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Cedar Lake Health Care Center. She was born November 29, 1934, to Roman and Anna (nee Hagen) Beistle and married Donald C. Doll on May 5, 1956, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Donald preceded her in death on October 5, 2015.
Marilyn was very religious and lived her faith throughout her life. She was the church sacristan and taught religious education at St. Matthias for many years. She also used her talents to help others. Marilyn was an excellent seamstress and would make clothing for the nuns and pants and dresses for her children. She also enjoyed crocheting and donated many items to those in need.
She was an excellent baker and made many blitz tortes for funeral meals at St. Matthias. She also was very good at making pies, donuts and cakes for family and friends.
Marilyn is survived by her five children: Norbert Doll, Leo Doll, Darlene Doll, Richard Doll and Eugene (Betty) Doll; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Alois (LaVerne) Doll, LeRoy (Helen) Doll, Eileen (David) Strange, Jean Doll and Sally Doll; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roman and Anna Beistle; her husband, Donald Doll, and her brother Irvin (Rosemary) Beistle.
Private family funeral services will be held Friday, April 30, 2021, with interment in St. Matthias Cemetery in Nabob.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.